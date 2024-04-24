Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress leader and MP from the Wayanad constituency of Kerala in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll campaign.

The Assam CM accused Gandhi of using the Wayanad seat just to keep his luxurious home in Lutyen's Delhi.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also questioned the locals about how familiar they were with their MP Rahul Gandhi.

During his visit to the region, Sarma asked local residents if Gandhi owned a house there if they had his mobile number, and if they had ever shared a meal with him.



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He claimed that none of the locals he interacted with could provide answers to his queries and remained clueless.

CM Sarma while interacting with the media post the election rally said, "When I went to Wayanad, I asked the people - does Rahul Gandhi have a house here? How many people have his mobile number? Who all had meals with him?... Nobody had a clue!"