Amidst the fervor of the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections, the political landscape is set to receive a significant visit. Rahul Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from Wayanad, is gearing up for a pivotal campaign stint in Assam. Scheduled for April 17.

The Wayanad MP is expected to extend his support to key candidates in the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Congress party. Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi will rally behind Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the candidate fielded by the Assam Jatiya Parishad, in Dibrugarh. Additionally, he is slated to boost the campaign of sitting MP Gaurav Gogoi, representing the Congress party, in Jorhat.

According to reports, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh will also campaign in Jorhat tomorrow.

This is a source based news. Official confirmation is awaited.