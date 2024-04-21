Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was set to participate in the INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Rally' in Satna and Ranchi on Sunday, is unable to attend due to sudden illness, as confirmed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

"Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to campaign in Satna and Ranchi today for the INDIA rally but has fallen ill and cannot leave New Delhi at the moment," wrote Jairam Ramesh on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will join the Ranchi rally after addressing the public meeting in Satna in Rahul Gandhi's absence.

Meanwhile, in a surprising move, PM Sudhakaran, the general secretary of the Wayanad District Congress Committee, resigned from the party and joined the BJP. Sudhakaran cited accessibility issues with Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, as one of the reasons for his decision to switch parties.

"I am joining the BJP as I am an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his politics of development. BJP is a party that has more relevance in today's society," stated Sudhakaran during his induction into the BJP at the election Committee office in Kalpetta, Kerala.

The 'Ulgulan Rally' in Ranchi, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, is focused on highlighting the arrest of ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and AAP's Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, key figures of the INDIA bloc, who are currently in judicial custody.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain emphasized that this rally marks the beginning of the fight against what he termed as "fascist forces." Leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and others are expected to join the rally, demanding accountability and presenting a vision for the future.

Posters of INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, and others, were prominently displayed in Ranchi ahead of the rally at Prabhat Tara Ground.

Notably, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav and other prominent leaders are also set to participate in the 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally.'