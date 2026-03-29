Rajnath Singh to campaign in Assam on March 31 for Assembly polls

With Assembly elections approaching, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to campaign in Assam on March 31, followed by election rallies in Kerala on April 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati on March 28, drawing huge crowds as the BJP intensified its campaign ahead of the Assam Assembly elections. Supporters lined the streets in large numbers, and Shah greeted them by showering flower petals, energising party workers.

Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9 across all 126 constituencies, with counting scheduled for May 4, according to the Election Commission of India.

The election will see a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress. The ruling alliance, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress is seeking to return to power.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising BJP, AGP and UPPL won 75 seats, including 60 by the BJP. The Congress-led alliance secured 16 seats.

Kerala will also go to polls in a single phase on April 9 for its 140-member Assembly, with counting on May 4. The BJP-led NDA and Congress-led UDF aim to unseat the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government.