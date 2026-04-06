“Real owners identified”: Himanta Biswa Sarma rebuts ‘Cong Fake AI Campaign’ over Dubai flats

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, April 6 rejected allegations raised by the Congress regarding undisclosed foreign assets, asserting that the Dubai properties cited by the opposition are owned by other individuals and not linked to his family.

In a post on X, Sarma said his team had identified the “real owners” of the two Dubai apartments referenced during what he described as the Congress’s “fake AI campaign.” According to the Chief Minister, the properties belong to Md. Ahmad and Fatima Sulaiman. He further alleged that the opposition had sourced documents from an online platform - Scribd, to support its claims and encouraged users to verify the information independently.

Meanwhile, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on April 6 against Congress leaders over allegations that she holds multiple foreign passports. She described the claims as defamatory and based on fabricated materials, urging the Assam Police to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to establish the facts. Sharma said the matter should be pursued strictly under the law.

The dispute follows remarks by Congress leader Pawan Khera, who at a press conference in New Delhi alleged that Sharma possessed passports from the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda, and that two Dubai-based properties linked to her were not disclosed in Sarma’s election affidavit. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also amplified the allegations on social media, questioning the Chief Minister’s disclosures and raising concerns over potential legal violations.

Responding to the charges, Sharma termed the documents circulated by Congress as “fabricated” and “AI-generated,” asserting that they were part of a smear campaign targeting her family. She maintained that neither she nor her family members hold multiple citizenships, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship.

Sarma also issued a strong rebuttal, calling the allegations “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated.” He said legal action, including criminal and civil defamation proceedings, would be initiated within 48 hours. The Chief Minister further alleged that the statements reflected “frustration” within the Congress ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls.

Senior BJP leaders rallied behind the Chief Minister, with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi dismissing the allegations as “baseless” and lacking credible evidence. The party maintained that the allegations were aimed at diverting attention in the run-up to the elections.

The Congress, however, stood by its claims, stating that the issue raises serious questions about transparency in election affidavits and possible foreign financial links. The party indicated that it would continue to pursue the matter through appropriate legal and institutional channels.