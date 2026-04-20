'Reign of goons and terror' will end on May 4: Assam chief minister targets Bengal government

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 20 intensified his attack on the All India Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging a “reign of goons and terror” and claiming the situation would change after the election results on May 4.

Addressing a gathering in Tamulik, Sarma said, “There is a reign of goons and terror throughout Bengal. This is going to end on May 4.” He added that those involved in criminal activities would be asked “to come to the police station and surrender”, asserting that “after May 4, there will be no one to save them”.

The Assam Chief Minister also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of disrespecting women. “Mamata Didi has insulted all mothers and sisters by defeating the Women’s Reservation Bill,” he said.

The remarks come amid heightened political exchanges ahead of the Assembly elections, with leaders across parties trading allegations over governance, law and order, and corruption.

Separately, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin claimed that a “BJP wave” was building across the state and signalled confidence in unseating the ruling party. “Today, there is a BJP wave across West Bengal, and now the time has come for the TMC to be ousted,” he said, adding that public anger over “corruption, appeasement, and the oppression of women” was visible on the ground.

Nabin also said a “double-engine government” would be formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and accused Banerjee of “deceiving Maa, Mati and Manush”.

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The 294-member Assembly requires 148 seats for a majority.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the All India Trinamool Congress secured a decisive victory with 213 seats and a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and 38.5 per cent of the vote, while smaller parties and independents accounted for the remaining seats.