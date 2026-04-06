Riniki Bhuyan replies to Gaurav Gogoi's questions; asks him now to answer her queries

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on April 6 rejected allegations of holding foreign assets, asserting that neither she nor her family has any business interests or properties outside India.





Responding to a post by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, she said, “Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India.”





In a sharp counter, she asked Gogoi whether his wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan, and whether he would make such details public. She also accused him of changing his claims, stating that within 24 hours he shifted from referring to a “Golden visa on an Egyptian passport” to an “Indian passport”.



I’ll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself, @GauravGogoiAsm.



Here it is: Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India.



Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has… https://t.co/1R364UxzOX — Riniki Bhuyan Sharma (@rinikibsharma) April 6, 2026





The exchange follows a series of questions raised by Gogoi, who had sought clarification from the Chief Minister regarding alleged foreign links. In his post, he asked whether Sarma’s wife holds a Dubai Golden Visa, whether it is linked to an Indian passport, and whether any family members own property or run businesses abroad.





He also questioned whether such assets, if any, had been disclosed in election affidavits, and said the Chief Minister should welcome an investigation if there is nothing to hide.





The controversy stems from earlier allegations made by Pawan Khera, who had claimed that documents suggested multiple passports linked to Sarma’s wife and raised questions over possible legal violations.





The BJP has dismissed those claims as baseless, terming the documents “fake” and alleging a political attempt to defame the Chief Minister ahead of the Assembly elections.





The back-and-forth marks the latest escalation in the ongoing political row between the BJP and the Congress in Assam ahead of the Assembly elections, with both sides trading allegations over the issue.