Foreign Minister S Jaishankar exercised his democratic right by casting his vote in Delhi for the sixth phase of polling. Notably, Jaishankar was the first male voter at his designated polling booth, receiving a certificate to mark the occasion.

"I was the first male voter in this booth," Jaishankar tweeted, displaying his voting certificate.

"We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country. I'm confident that the BJP will come back to power in the polls," he stated optimistically.

After casting his vote, Mr. Jaishankar shared a photograph of himself holding the voting certificate on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), encouraging others to participate in the electoral process.

The ongoing phase of voting covers key regions across several states. This includes eight seats each in Bihar and Bengal, seven in Delhi, 10 in Haryana, four in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and the final seat in Jammu & Kashmir -- Anantnag-Rajouri, where polling was rescheduled from the third phase to the sixth phase.

Looking ahead, the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4, following the conclusion of the last phase of the election on June 1. As the electoral process unfolds, the nation awaits the outcome that will shape its political landscape for the coming years.