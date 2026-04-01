Sarbananda Sonowal seeks public support for BJP in Tinsukia rally

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on April 1 appealed to voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, asserting that continued public backing would enable the party to further its development agenda across the state.

Addressing an election rally in Digboi, Sonowal campaigned in favour of BJP candidates Suren Phukan and Sanjoy Kishan in Makum, highlighting what he described as significant progress under the current government compared to previous Congress regimes.

He said the scale of public participation in campaign rallies reflected growing confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to Sonowal, the alliance is firmly positioned to secure a third consecutive term in Assam.

The Union Minister pointed to improvements in road connectivity, bridges, healthcare, education, electricity, and drinking water supply, attributing these developments to coordinated efforts between the Centre and the state government. He added that such collaboration has accelerated Assam’s overall growth trajectory.

Sonowal also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing Assam’s global visibility while preserving its cultural identity. Criticising previous administrations, he alleged that corruption and administrative inefficiencies had hindered welfare delivery in the past.

He further claimed that welfare initiatives under the present government, including expanded foodgrain distribution and targeted schemes, have improved outreach and contributed to women’s economic empowerment. Highlighting governance reforms, Sonowal said the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism has ensured transparency by eliminating intermediaries in benefit delivery.

During his visit, he also referred to increased crude oil production at the Digboi refinery, calling it a notable achievement of the BJP government.

Polling for the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with counting set to take place on May 4.