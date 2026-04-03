Sarbananda Sonowal slams Congress over infiltration, vows protection for Assam's indigenous rights

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal accused the Congress on April 3 of fostering infiltration in Assam to bolster its vote-bank politics, at the cost of the state's social fabric and indigenous rights.

Speaking at rallies in Margherita, Majuli, and Khowang ahead of the April 9 assembly polls, the former chief minister lambasted the Congress for a history of "compromised the interests of Assam". He charged that the party had "committed a grave injustice to Assam. For years, it encouraged infiltration to sustain its vote-bank politics, thereby weakening the social and cultural fabric of the state and shrinking the rights of indigenous people."

Sonowal positioned the BJP-led NDA as the antidote, committed to forging a "strong and self-reliant Assam" that bolsters a developed India. He urged voters to back the alliance for development, peace, and prosperity, framing the polls—not just a contest, but a "defining moment" for Assamese identity.

"This is not just an election. It is our opportunity to safeguard the self-respect, identity and rights of the Assamese people," he declared, invoking Swargadeo Chaoulung Siu-Ka-Pha, the founder of the Ahom Kingdom whose legacy anchors Assam's cultural roots.

"Assam is the land shaped by the great legacy of Swargadeo Chaoulung Siu-Ka-Pha. Our identity, culture, language and future are deeply rooted in this soil."

Spotlighting NDA milestones, Sonowal noted land rights secured for lakhs of families, eviction drives to reclaim encroached areas, and steps to preserve heritage. "Today, Assam has entered a new era of peace, development and confidence," he said.

In Majuli, his former constituency as chief minister, Sonowal reminisced about 2016, when locals embraced him. “When I came to Majuli in 2016 as a chief ministerial candidate, the people blessed me with immense love and support. They accepted me as their own and gave me the opportunity to serve Assam for five years. I remain forever grateful.”

He highlighted Majuli's upgrade to district status, easing access to services once reliant on Jorhat or Dispur, and broader transformations under BJP rule. Sonowal called for electing dedicated representatives to serve all sections over the next five years.

Votes for the 126-member assembly will be counted on May 4.