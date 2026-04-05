Security intensified in Assam's Boko–Chaygaon ahead of polls with flag march, area domination exercise

Kamrup district police on Sunday, April 5 conducted a flag march and area domination exercise in the Boko–Chaygaon Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) as part of ongoing security preparations for the upcoming elections.



The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko–Chaygaon, in coordination with personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Officer-in-Charge of Boko Police Station.



During the exercise, joint teams covered several areas, including Dakuapara, Raipara, and Tepsia. Officials said the initiative aimed to instill a sense of security among residents while assessing operational readiness and strengthening law and order mechanisms in the constituency.



Police authorities stated that such coordinated exercises are being conducted regularly across the district to deter unlawful activities and ensure a conducive environment for the electoral process.



The Kamrup District Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security during the election period, with a focus on facilitating free and fair polling.