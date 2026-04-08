‘Shameless attack’ shows BJP’s ‘arrogance and guilt’: Priyanka Gandhi on action against Pawan Khera

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on April 8 accused the BJP of targeting party leader Pawan Khera, describing the action against him as a “shameless attack” that reflects “arrogance and guilt”.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The shameless attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera by the BJP only speaks of their arrogance and guilt.” She added that support for Khera extends beyond the party. “Every Congress person, indeed every Indian who believes in our Constitution… stands by him,” she said, stressing that questioning those in power is fundamental to democracy.

Gandhi further alleged that Khera was being unfairly targeted, claiming his residence was being “ransacked” and that he was being “hunted down by a Chief Minister who has lost his moral right to govern”.

The remarks come amid an escalating confrontation between Khera and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress leader released a video from an undisclosed location, intensifying his allegations against Sarma and criticising police action against him.

In the video, Khera claimed that law enforcement was being used to intimidate him. “For the last two days, you have seen the tactics the Assam police are adopting… A hundred policemen went to my small flat in Delhi,” he said, alleging that officers seized personal items, including electronic devices and belongings of sentimental value.

Questioning the motive behind the action, he said, “Why do you want to silence the Congress party? Why do you want to silence me? We have asked questions, please answer them.” He added that attempts to pressure him would not succeed: “Do you think we will be scared?… we don’t have a habit of being scared.”

Khera also reiterated his demand for an investigation into his allegations, stating that raising questions was a democratic right and that he would continue to speak out despite police action.

The controversy stems from claims made by Khera earlier this week, in which he alleged financial and legal irregularities involving Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma. He accused her of holding multiple passports and owning undisclosed overseas assets.

The Sarma family has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “AI-generated fabrications” and “doctored images”, and asserting that the documents cited were sourced from dubious online platforms.

With both sides hardening their positions, the dispute has deepened into a political flashpoint, with questions over the use of investigative agencies and the limits of political criticism taking centre stage.