Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, securing a fourth consecutive victory from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, has commented on the recent Lok Sabha election results. Tharoor stated that the outcome serves as a lesson for the BJP, indicating that the party performs better when focusing on development rather than communalism.

Tharoor emphasized that the poll results also send a serious message to the BJP, highlighting the need for significant improvements in governance. Tharoor stated that the outcome serves as a "serious message by the electorate to the BJP that their kind of governance needs to improve colossally."

He noted that the saffron party's appeal to voters in Kerala would be more effective if it moved beyond traditional templates and adopted a broader approach. Tharoor further noted that the saffron party's appeal to voters in Kerala would be more effective if it goes beyond the "classic sort of north Indian BJP template."