Shillong Lok Sabha constituency is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Meghalaya state in northeastern India. Comprising 36 assembly constituency segments spanning across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, South West Khasi Hills, and East Jaintia Hills districts, Shillong Lok Sabha constituency presents a mosaic of political narratives.

Table 1: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Candidate Party Votes Secured Vincent H. Pala Indian National Congress (INC) 4,19,212 Jemino Mawthoh United Democratic Party (UDP) 2,67,256

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vincent H. Pala of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured victory in Shillong with an impressive tally of 4,19,212 votes, representing a considerable margin over his closest rival, Jemino Mawthoh of the United Democratic Party (UDP). Pala's triumph with a winning margin of 1,52,132 votes, underscored the enduring influence of the INC in the region. This victory echoed Pala's previous success in the 2014 elections where he emerged victorious with a margin of 40,348 votes.

Table 2: Gender Distribution

Gender Population Count Male 70,135 Female 73,094

Table 3: Language Distribution

Language Percentage Khasi 67.154% Bengali 28.984% Hindi 15.559% Nepali 14.085% Assamese 4.069%

Demographically, Shillong is a melting pot of cultures and languages. As per the 2011 Census of India, the city boasted a total population of 143,229, with males accounting for 70,135 and females 73,094. The linguistic landscape reflects this diversity, with Khasi speakers comprising 67.154%, Bengali 28.984%, Hindi 15.559%, Nepali 14.085%, Assamese 4.069%, and others. The city also has a significant population of children aged 0 to 6 years, totaling 14,317.

Table 4: Literacy Rate

Literacy Rate Percentage Overall 83.5% Male 84.8% Female 82.3% Effective (7 years & above) 92.8% Male (Effective) 94.8% Female (Effective) 90.9%

In terms of literacy, Shillong boasts an impressive rate of 83.5%, with 119,642 individuals being literate out of the total population. The literacy rate among males stands at 84.8%, while among females, it is 82.3%. Furthermore, the effective literacy rate among individuals aged 7 years and older is 92.8%, with males at 94.8% and females at 90.9%.

Table 5: Religious Composition

Religion Percentage Christianity 46.49% Hinduism 41.95% Islam 4.89% Other Religions 2.01% Indigenous Religion 4.5%

Religiously, Christianity holds sway as the dominant faith in Shillong, with 46.49% of the population adhering to it. Hinduism follows closely behind at 41.95%, while Islam accounts for 4.89%. Other religions, including Sikhism, Buddhism, and Jainism, collectively make up 2.01% of the population. Additionally, 4.5% of the populace continues to practice the indigenous religion of the Khasi and Jaintia tribes.

Table 6: Candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Candidate Party Vincent H. Pala Indian National Congress (INC) Ampareen Lyngdoh National People's Party (NPP) Robertjune Kharjahrin United Democratic Party (UDP) Ricky AJ Syngkon Voice of the People Party (VPP)

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom on the horizon, Shillong braces itself for another electoral showdown. The prominent candidates vying for victory in the constituency include Vincent H. Pala from the INC, Ampareen Lyngdoh from the National People’s Party (NPP), Robertjune Kharjahrin from the UDP, and Ricky AJ Syngkon from the Voice of the People Party (VPP). Each candidate brings forth their unique vision and agenda, aiming to address the pressing issues confronting Shillong, ranging from unemployment to infrastructure development and tribal rights.