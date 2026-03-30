Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacks BJP over Assam ‘demographic change’ claims

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on March 30, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting its ally, the Indian National Congress, over allegations of demographic shifts in Assam, arguing that border management falls under the Centre’s jurisdiction.

Responding to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut questioned the BJP’s record, pointing to its control over the Border Security Force and governance in the state.

“BJP has the Border Security Force under them and is also in power in Assam, yet they keep repeating ‘Congress-Congress’. What did they do in the last 10 years? This means they are a failure,” he said.

The remarks follow Shah’s address at a rally in Nalbari, where he accused the Congress of facilitating demographic changes for electoral gains ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“Driven by the greed for vote banks, the Congress party changed the entire demographics of Assam. Dhubri and its nine surrounding districts are now teeming with infiltrators,” Shah said.

He further alleged that earlier Congress governments had allowed illegal immigration to continue unchecked. “The Congress government had kept the doors open for infiltrators inside Assam for years. Our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has shut the borders and reclaimed 1.25 lakh acres of land that had been occupied by infiltrators,” Shah stated.

Outlining the BJP’s electoral position, Shah called for another term in office. “Form a ‘Lotus flower’ government for the third time. In the next five years, we will identify and deport every single infiltrator,” he said.

Illegal immigration remains a key campaign issue for the BJP in Assam, with the party consistently targeting Congress and other INDIA bloc members on the matter.

According to the Election Commission of India, polling for the Assam Assembly election will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The contest is expected to see a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA, seeking a third consecutive term under Sarma, and the Congress, which is aiming to return to power.