Tenzing Lamtha, an aspiring candidate of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) from Shyari Constituency has announced his decision to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

The decision to join the SDF was cemented during a meeting between Tenzing Lamtha and SDF Chief, Pawan Chamling.The party has announced him as the candidate for the Shyari Constituency.

Meanwhile, amidst preparations for the upcoming polls, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has announced its first list of candidates for all 32 seats in the state. The announcement, made by the party's Founder and President, Pawan Chamling, marks a pivotal moment in the party's quest for electoral triumph.

The candidate lineup includes prominent figures positioned to secure key constituencies. Notably, former Indian football star Bhaichung Bhutia, who recently joined the SDF, has been nominated to contest from Barfung, while party stalwart Pawan Chamling will seek re-election from Poklok-Kamrang.

Furthermore, in a bid to strengthen its representation in the national arena, the SDF has nominated PD Rai as its Lok Sabha candidate.