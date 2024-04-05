Prem Singh Tamang, the chief minister of Sikkim, has made a bold statement, expressing his readiness to face any adversity for the people of his state.

He asserted that he is prepared to 'take a bullet' or even 'be hanged' for the welfare of Sikkim's citizens.

Speaking about his commitment to the welfare of Sikkim's populace, Chief Minister and President of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Prem Singh Tamang asserted on April 5 his readiness to make the ultimate sacrifice for his constituents.

Tamang said, "For the people of Sikkim, for their welfare, I am even ready to take a bullet rather than face criticism. I am even ready to be hanged for the people of Sikkim."

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Tamang stated his dedication to the people despite facing criticism and threats. "If I have endured imprisonment while serving the people of Sikkim, how much criticism and threats I receive do not concern me. My sole concern is the well-being of the people of Sikkim," he said.

As Sikkim braces for its upcoming election day on April 19, Tamang expressed confidence in SKM's prospects, predicting a historic victory. "This forthcoming voting day will be monumental as it determines the governance for the next five years. I am confident that Sikkim Krantikari Morcha will lead the state securing both the state government and the Lok Sabha seat," Tamang said.