Sikkim Krantikar Morcha's Sonam Lama emerged victorious in the closely contested 32-Sangha Assembly Constituency election after the third and final round of vote counting in Mangan district.

The final tabulation, which followed the trends and results format of Annexure-57, was released today. The results were gathered from three key polling booths, numbers 42, 43, and 51. The tally from these booths revealed a significant shift in voter preferences as the counting progressed.

In the decisive third round, Sonam Lama received a total of 238 votes, boosting his cumulative total to 579 votes. Tseten Tashi Bhutia, who led in the first two rounds, garnered only 336 votes cumulatively after adding 88 votes from the third round. This shift marked a turning point, as Tseten Tashi Bhutia’s initial lead dwindled significantly.

The cumulative total votes cast stood at 1,096 after the final round, distributed as follows:

Sonam Lama: 579 votes

Tseten Tashi Bhutia: 336 votes

Tshering Lama: 35 votes

Norcho Lepcha: 52 votes

NOTA (None of the Above): 6 votes

Notably, there were no rejected votes in this round.