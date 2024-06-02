Counting of votes is underway for the Sikkim Assembly election 2024 . Early trends show that Prem Singh Tamang, the SKM candidate from Soreng Chakung, is currently leading.

In the 27 Gangtok (BL) Assembly Constituency, Delay Namgyal Barfungpa is ahead with a significant margin, having secured 1663 votes. Pema Wangyal Rinzing follows with 610 votes, and Pintso Chopel Lepcha is close behind with 600 votes. Other candidates, including Snumit Targain and Dawcho Lepcha, have garnered fewer votes, with 14 and 75 respectively. The NOTA (None of the Above) option has received 16 votes.

Similarly, in the 32 Sangkha Assembly Constituency, Sonam Lama is leading with 270 votes, followed by Tseten Tashi Bhutia with 103 votes. Tshering Lama and Norcho Lepcha have received 5 and 3 votes respectively, while NOTA has again received 3 votes.

The total votes counted so far in the 27 Gangtok constituency amount to 2978, while the 32 Sangkha constituency has counted 270 votes.