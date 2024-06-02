The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has once again asserted its dominance in the political landscape of Sikkim by securing a staggering 31 out of 32 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emerged victorious in both of his contested constituencies, Soreng and Rhenock, with an overwhelming margin of over 7000 votes.

The counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly Elections came to a close with SKM, under the leadership of CM Prem Singh Tamang, sweeping the electoral battlegrounds, leaving its closest rival, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), with just one seat.

Here's a breakdown of the constituency-wise results:

YUKSOM TASHIDING (1): Tshering Thendup Bhutia secures victory for SKM with a commanding lead of 8271 votes.



YANGTHANG (2): Bhim Hang Limboo emerges triumphant for SKM with a margin of 6621 votes.



MANEYBONG-DENTAM(3): Sudesh Kumar Subba clinches victory for SKM with an impressive lead of 8553 votes.



GYALSHING-BARNYAK(4): Lok Nath Sharma secures the constituency for SKM with a lead of 5612 votes.



RINCHENPONG(5): Erung Tenzing Lepcha triumphs for SKM with a substantial margin of 9624 votes.



DARAMDIN(6): Mingma Norbu Sherpa secures victory for SKM with an impressive lead of 9404 votes.



SORENG-CHAKUNG(7): Chief Minister PS Tamang retains his seat with a landslide victory, securing a lead of 10480 votes.



SALGHARI-ZOOM(8): Madan Cintury secures the constituency for SKM with a lead of 5678 votes.



BARFUNG(9): Rikshal Dorjee Bhutia triumphs for SKM with a substantial margin of 8358 votes.



POKLOK-KAMRANG(10): Bhoj Raj Rai clinches victory for SKM with a lead of 8037 votes.



NAMCHI-SINGHITHANG(11): Krishna Kumari Rai secures the constituency for SKM with a lead of 7907 votes.



MELLI(12): Nar Bahadur Pradhan emerges victorious for SKM with a lead of 7904 votes.



NAMTHANG-RATEYPANI(13): Sanjeet Kharel triumphs for SKM with a substantial margin of 8949 votes.



TEMI-NAMPHING(14): Bedu Singh Panth secures victory for SKM with a lead of 6759 votes.



RANGANG-YANGANG(15): Raj Kumari Thapa clinches victory for SKM with a lead of 6514 votes.



TUMEN-LINGI(16): Samdup Tshering Bhutia secures the constituency for SKM with an impressive lead of 8265 votes.



KHAMDONG-SINGTAM(17): Nar Bahadur Dahal triumphs for SKM with a lead of 5882 votes.



WEST PENDAM(18): Lall Bahadur Das secures victory for SKM with a lead of 6237 votes.



RHENOCK(19): Chief Minister PS Tamang secures a landslide victory with a lead of 10094 votes.



CHUJACHEN(20): Puran Kr. Gurung clinches victory for SKM with a lead of 8199 votes.



GNATHANG-MACHONG (21): Pamin Lepcha secures the constituency for SKM with a lead of 6676 votes.



NAMCHEYBUNG(22): Raju Basnet triumphs for SKM with a lead of 7195 votes.



MARTAM-RUMTEK(24): Sonam Tsh. Venchungpa secures victory for SKM with a lead of 8070 votes.



UPPER TADONG (25): G.T. Dhungel emerges victorious for SKM with a lead of 6209 votes.



ARITHANG(26): Arun Kumar Upreti secures victory for SKM with a lead of 5356 votes.



GANGTOK(27): Delay Namgyal Barfungpa clinches victory for SKM with a lead of 4440 votes.



UPPER BURTUK(28): Kala Rai secures the constituency for SKM with a lead of 6323 votes.



KABI LUNGCHUK (29): Thenlay Tshering Bhutia triumphs for SKM with a lead of 5882 votes.



DJONGU(30): Pintso Namgyal Lepcha secures victory for SKM with a substantial margin of 6402 votes.



LACHEN MANGAN(31): Samdup Lepcha triumphs for SKM with a lead of 3929 votes.



SANGHA(32): Sonam Lama secures victory for SKM with a lead of 1919 votes.