State BJP President DR Thapa today visited the Helipad area, in Lower Burtuk. During the visit, Thapa interacted with the locals, listened to their grievances and also sought blessings for the upcoming Vidhansabha Elections. He was accompanied by Mandal President Shri Pradeep Chettri along with a huge number of supporters.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Candidate Dinesh Chandra Nepal visited the Rhenock constituency today. He was accompanied by BJP Rhenock constituency candidate Prem Chettri Khatiwara along with party executives and Karyakartas.

Nepal had several meetings with the various sections of societies and also joined the Karyakartas in a door-to-door campaign in Rhenock Bazar.

Similarly, Passang Sherpa pledges to develop Makha Bazaar as a "Model Township" under the BJP Government while campaigning in 16 Tumin Lingi. Meanwhile, young and energetic candidate Chetan Sapkota of Khamdong Singtam is engaging with communities, spreading the vision of Narendra Modi and BJP's programs and policies for the upcoming Vidhansabha Elections.



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Additionally, BJP's Melli Candidate, Yogen Rai, is witnessing a growing support base as dozens of new members join the party, endorsing its vision of good governance and development.

In Chujachen Constituency, BJP candidate Duknath Nepal has initiated a door-to-door campaign, receiving grievances, feedback, and blessings from various sections of society, aiming to strengthen political and social rights for all citizens.

Meanwhile, Pooja Sharma, daughter of the 22 Namcheybong constituency, has launched her political campaign, assuring that all inputs will be considered to deliver constructive results.

Martam Rumtek is witnessing huge support for the BJP as dozens of new members from various wards join under the leadership of Chewang Dadul Bhutia. Additionally, BJP State President and candidate DR Thapa is conducting a door-to-door campaign at Lower Burtuk, visiting Rai Gaon to interact with locals, listen to their grievances, and address issues. The party is formulating a vision document focusing on overall development, administrative reform, education, healthcare, employment, agriculture, cultural heritage, and environmental conservation.

A full-fledged campaign is underway in the Salghari-Zoom Constituency in support of Pahalman Kami, guaranteeing the implementation of central schemes across Sikkim. These initiatives highlight BJP's commitment to grassroots engagement, community development, and inclusive governance ahead of the upcoming elections.