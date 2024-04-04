In a shocking incident, a BJP supporter was reportedly attacked in West Sikkim.

In Sewali Gaon, West Sikkim, a BJP supporter fell victim to a brutal assault allegedly carried out by SKM supporters.

The incident took place between 11:00 PM and 12:00 AM on April 3.



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According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Naya Bazar Police Station, Suren Rai, a resident of Sewali Gaon, was attacked by a group of individuals believed to be SKM supporters. The assault took place merely 200 meters away from Rai's residence leaving him severely injured.

The FIR, submitted by the party listed several individuals suspected to be involved in the attack.

The incident has been registered under Case No. 02/2024 at the Nayabazaar Police Station, with Pravesh Chattri and others named as the accused.