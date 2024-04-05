Sikkim's Chief Minister PS Tamang, has begun his election campaign with the Vijayee Bhava Jan Sabha at Chakung playground. Over the next 14 days, he will participate in various events across different constituencies.

The Chief Minister also announced the release of his party's manifesto today, outlining key promises and plans for the upcoming elections.

Caretaker Chief Minister and SKM party President Prem Singh Tamang in his manifesto mainly announced 9 Guarantees which are Sunaualo Sikkim Guarantee (Golden Sikkim Guarantee, Yuva Harooko Sunaulo Sikkimko Gurantee (Golden future of Sikkim's youth), Mahilahrooko Samman ra Uthanko Gurantee (Women Dignity and Empowerment Guarantee), Samridh Sikkim Guarantee (Prosperous Sikkim), Swasth Sikkimko Gurantee (Healthy Sikkim Guarantee), Shikshit Sikkim Shrestha SikkimKo Gurantee (Educated Sikkim Best Sikkim Guarantee), Krishakharooko Khushalko guarantee (Guarantee of Farmer happiness), Khushal Jiwan ra Samajik Surakhsako Guarantee ( Gurantee of Happines and Social Security) and Susashan Gurantee (Good governance guarantee). CM said the new government if voted to power will work on these nine guarantees.



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Over the next 14 days, CM Tamang is scheduled to participate in a series of events across various constituencies, rallying support for his party. On April 12, he will embark on a comprehensive tour covering Martam-Rumtek, Khamdong-Singtam, Tumin-Lingee, Kabi-Lungchok, Temi-Namphing, and West Pendam constituencies, engaging with voters and addressing their concerns firsthand.

The CM's itinerary includes a State-Level Jan Sabha at Jorethang slated for April 7, aiming to connect with a broader audience and garner widespread support.

In continuation of his campaign trail, on April 6, CM Tamang will visit Melli Bazaar, focusing on Namchi-Singhithang, Namthang-Rateypani, Melli, and Poklok-Kamrang constituencies. This will be followed by an event at Rorathang Bazaar on April 7, where he is expected to engage with constituents from Rhenock, Chujachen, Gnathang-Machong, West Pendam, and Namcheybong constituencies.

The Chief Minister's campaign will further intensify with visits to Kazi Khet near ICFAI, Burtuk, on April 8, covering Gangtok, Shyari, Arithang, Burtuk, and Upper Tadong constituencies. Subsequently, on April 9, he will focus his efforts in the Mangan area, reaching out to voters in Dzongu, Lachen-Mangan, and Kabi-Lungchok constituencies.

As the election date draws nearer, CM Tamang's schedule remains packed with engagements aimed at bolstering his party's prospects. On April 12, he will be at Ravangla Bazaar, visiting Barfung, Rangang-Yangang, Temi-Namphing, and Tumin-Lingee constituencies, reinforcing his commitment to the people and their aspirations

CM Prem Singh Tamang while addressing the Vijayee Bhava Jan Sabha at Gyalshing said this time election has no charm because there is no competition from opposition and there is no need for campaigning also as people know SKM has done the people's work and they will do the same in the next term also so people are impatiently waiting for election day to vote for SKM so this campaigning is just a mere formality. And we will win all 33 seats including one Lok Sabha MP.

Without naming BJP's Dilip Jaiswal SKM President PS Golay said, " People who doesn't know about Sikkim should refrain from making an unwarranted remarks. I am ready to die for Sikkim"