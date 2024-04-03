As the political fervour intensifies in Sikkim ahead of the 2024 State Assembly elections, Former Gangtok MLA Pintso Chopel reminisces about his brief but impactful tenure and lays out his vision for the future in an exclusive interview with India Today NE.

Reflecting on his past accomplishments, Chopel stated the pivotal role of infrastructure development in fostering state progress. He highlighted his instrumental efforts in resolving the longstanding traffic congestion issues in Gangtok by spearheading the construction of a vital road connecting Burtuk, a formerly neglected area. This initiative not only alleviated traffic woes but also facilitated smoother connectivity benefiting countless residents.

Moreover, Chopel spoke on his endeavours to address the challenges surrounding land regularization navigating legal complexities to ensure fair opportunities for landowners. Through strategic negotiations and proactive measures, he aimed to provide a pathway to regularization for those affected by Supreme Court rulings.



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Expressing concern over the prevailing safety apprehensions among Sikkim's populace, Chopel pledged to prioritize public security vowing to restore Gangtok's status as one of India's safest cities. He outlined comprehensive plans to boost safety measures and instil confidence among residents, particularly stating the need for a conducive environment where everyone, irrespective of gender, feels secure.

Amidst the ongoing campaign trail, Chopel exuded confidence in his party's platform stating the importance of trust and grassroots engagement over financial prowess. With a humble approach focused on direct interaction with constituents, he appealed to voters to exercise their democratic right judiciously recognizing the profound impact of their choice on the state's future trajectory.

Chopel urged both supporters and opponents to maintain civility and refrain from resorting to personal attacks fostering a constructive discourse conducive to democratic ideals.