In a notable development, Tilu Gurung, a former Minister of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), alongside seasoned politicians and former army personnel from the Namthang Rateypani constituency and Rangpo, have joined the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party on April 7.

This collective decision was formalized by submitting their joining letter to SKM President, Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay. Their decision to join SKM stems from their confidence in Golay's dynamic leadership and the significant progress witnessed by Sikkim under his guidance.

The continuous migration of prominent figures from the SDF to SKM over several months signals a loss of trust in the SDF leadership and indicates a growing belief among Sikkim's populace that SKM is better equipped to drive the state towards progressive development.

President Golay warmly welcomed the new members, expressing his pleasure in integrating them into the SKM team, aiming towards fostering a 'Sunowlo Sikkim and Samriddha Sikkim' (Prosperous and Developed Sikkim).

Shri P.S. Golay highlighted the importance of having Tilu Gurung, a former Minister, and other experienced individuals join SKM, expressing, "I am confident that the presence of a former Minister and experienced politician will undoubtedly have a significant impact. I am also hopeful that she will inspire the women of our state to contribute towards the overall enhancement and augmentation of our party."

The new members joining the SKM Party include former Minister Smt. Tilu Gurung, T B Gurung, CLC Advisor & Ex Panchayat (Namthang Rateypani), DK Pradhan CLC Advisor (Namthang Rateypani), Silash C Lepcha State Level Coordinator Panchayat Cell & Ex Panchayat (Namthang Rateypani), Binu Rai CLC Cheli Convenor (Namthang Rateypani), Sarita Thapa, Former CLC Cheli Convenor (Namthang Rateypani), Youwan Gurung CLC Convenor Student Wing (Namthang Rateypani), Bikash Subba Former CLC Youth Vice Convenor (Namthang Rateypani), Dik Bdr Gurung Former Panchayat (Namthang Rateypani), Suresh Dahal Former CLC General Secretary (Namthang Rateypani), Chesang Tamang CLC Member (Namthang Rateypani), Shyam Tamang CLC Member (Namthang Rateypani), Suk Bdr Tamang CLC Member (Namthang Rateypani), K B Gurung, Ex Army (Majhitar Rangpo), and Rohit Tamang (Pakyong).

This shift signifies a significant change in the political landscape of the Namthang-Rateypani constituency, which appears poised for a massive victory for SKM, further fueling the 'Golay Wave' in Sikkim. This reinforces the widespread support for P.S. Golay's vision for the state's future.