Following his casting of the ballot in the state assembly elections, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President and Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang exuded confidence, asserting that the outcome is already evident with the party poised to clinch all 32 seats. Reflecting on the past five years of governance, Tamang expressed gratitude towards the people of Sikkim for their support and trust in the SKM administration's performance.

Addressing the media after casting his vote at Soreng, Tamang stated the unprecedented tranquility characterizing the electoral process in Sikkim, marking a significant departure from past elections marred by controversies and unrest. He stated the historical significance of peaceful elections.

Recounting the journey of the SKM party since its ascension to power in 2019, Tamang highlighted the pivotal role of development initiatives in garnering public approval. With a fervent focus on sectors such as education, healthcare, and employment, the SKM government claimed to have redressed longstanding grievances that had languished unaddressed for a quarter-century under previous administrations.

Tamang lauded the resilience displayed by the SKM administration in confronting challenges, notably the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite adversities, he stated the government's commitment to serving the people tirelessly, a dedication that earned the endorsement and satisfaction of the electorate.

Recalling the calamitous flooding incident in October 2023, Tamang stated the response of the SKM government in providing relief and rehabilitation to affected communities. From immediate on-ground assistance to the reconstruction of homes for displaced families, the government's proactive measures demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the welfare of Sikkimese citizens.

Looking towards the future, Tamang expressed optimism regarding the resurgence of Sikkim's tourism sector, buoyed by recent restoration efforts and the extension of the tourist season from six to twelve months. He anticipated a robust revival in tourism activities, heralding economic prosperity for the state.

Tamang reiterated his allegiance to the ideology of the SKM party, while acknowledging the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a formidable contender.



While Sikkim Democratic Front chief Pawan Chamling also cast his vote at Namchi along with his family and later shared " Today, by voting for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly Election, I have fulfilled my democratic responsibility, in the interest of the people and my state."