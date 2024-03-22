In Sikkim, Beena Rai, an advocate and dedicated social activist has emerged as the first candidate to file her nomination for the upcoming 2024 State Assembly elections running as an Independent MP candidate. With her entry into the political fray, Rai aims to spearhead a transformative agenda focused on women's empowerment within policy-making corridors.

Rai's decision to contest the elections as an independent candidate highlights her commitment to breaking free from the constraints of traditional party politics. Embracing the mantle of independence, she pledges to prioritize the voices of the people over partisan agendas believing that genuine progress can only be achieved when elected representatives are accountable solely to their constituents.

Drawing upon her extensive experience as a legal practitioner and grassroots activist, Beena Rai brings a unique perspective to the realm of politics, one rooted in the principles of equity, justice and inclusivity. With a firm resolve to challenge the status quo, Rai aims to dismantle barriers to political participation, sending a resounding message that the doors of democracy are open to all, irrespective of socio-economic status or familial connections.