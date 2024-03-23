D.R. Thapa, Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party President, was greeted warmly by party workers upon his return from Delhi at Rangpo.

Thapa made a significant announcement, declaring an end to any pre-poll alliance and pledging to fight corruption strongly, indicating a new phase of independent action against corruption and a concentrated commitment to Sikkim's development.

Thapa, stressing the party's commitment to transparency and progress, portrayed the termination of the alliance as a tactical manoeuvre to better serve Sikkim's interests.



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He expressed appreciation for the support from party members and leaders in Delhi, who have pledged full support for the forthcoming elections.

Thapa assured that the BJP is ready to contest the elections vigorously and bring about positive change for the state.

This announcement reaffirms the BJP's commitment to uphold democratic values and work tirelessly for Sikkim's improvement.