Sikkim Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced its decisive departure from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) alliance citing deep-rooted corruption within the SKM-led government. Passang Sherpa, the spokesperson for Sikkim BJP addressed the press on March 24 denouncing the alleged mismanagement and malpractices of the SKM administration.

Sherpa expressed the BJP's unequivocal stance against aligning with any party tarnished by corruption. He accused the SKM of betraying the trust of the people by engaging in dubious dealings, including the controversial sale of hydro power projects and the Teesta Urja project to private entities. Furthermore, he highlighted instances of corruption in food distribution during the COVID-19 crisis stating that such actions were unacceptable to the BJP.

The announcement came amidst conflicting statements from the SKM camp, with Jacob Khaling suggesting that the alliance dissolution was temporary until after the elections. Sherpa refuted this claim, labeling it as deceitful and stating that the BJP's decision to sever ties was final and irreversible.

"We do not support or accept any alliance with a party tainted by corruption," Sherpa declared, underlining the BJP's commitment to integrity and accountability in governance. He asserted that the BJP's allegiance lay solely with the people and the pursuit of development, rather than with any specific political entity.

Addressing rumors circulating in certain media circles regarding potential candidates for the upcoming elections, Sherpa urged the public to rely on official BJP channels for accurate information. He cautioned against premature conclusions drawn from unverified sources, urging citizens to await official announcements from the party.