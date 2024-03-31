Ahead of the Sikkim state assembly elections 2024, Udai Gurung, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vying for the Arithang constituency stated his vision and mission for the electorate in conversation with India Today NE.

Expressing his commitment, Gurung articulated a paramount objective shared by him and the BJP - fostering self-reliance among the youth populace. "The prevailing reliance on government provisions and assistance is a concern," he said. "My aim is to empower the youth to chart their own path rather than relying solely on state provisions."

With a robust background in social activism, Gurung implored the people of Sikkim to entrust him with their votes stating his dedication to the state's development and progress. "There exists a sizable pool of educated yet unemployed youth in Sikkim," he said stating unemployment as a pressing issue. "I am well-versed in strategies to address this concern and foster self-sufficiency among the youth."

Addressing the issue of poverty, Gurung outlined concrete plans to alleviate the plight of the impoverished. "The sight of poverty-stricken individuals, many of whom dwell in rented accommodations, pains me deeply," he said. "Through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, I aim to provide housing to those in dire need, thus improving their living conditions."

Acknowledging formidable competitors in Arun Upreti and Ashish Rai, Gurung remains resolute in his conviction that his advocacy for youth empowerment and poverty eradication will resonate with the electorate. Even in the event of electoral defeat, he vows to persist in his endeavors for the welfare of Sikkimese youth.