BJP candidate for the Sangha constituency in the upcoming Sikkim state assembly elections, Tseten Tashi Bhutia addressed the public from his hospital bed in Delhi today rallying voters to exercise their franchise wisely on April 19.

Bhutia implored the people of Sikkim to remember the essence of "Mother Sikkim" and to prioritize the state's progress when casting their votes. He highlighted the significance of making informed choices urging voters to assess the past five years and carefully consider the candidates who would steer Sikkim towards a brighter tomorrow.

Addressing the pressing issue of Sikkim's substantial debt burden, Bhutia highlighted the role of the BJP government at the center in alleviating the state's financial woes. He stated that only through the intervention of the central government, led by the BJP could Sikkim find relief from its economic challenges. Bhutia pledged to champion Sikkim's cause and lobby for necessary exemptions to alleviate the state's debt burden.



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Expressing dismay at the lack of focus on critical issues such as preserving Article 371F and outlining comprehensive plans for development, Bhutia urged voters to prioritize the long-term interests of Sikkim. He stressed that while many may talk about development, it is the concrete plans and policies that will truly pave the way for progress.

With the state elections looming large, Bhutia called upon the electorate to place their trust in the BJP and the lotus symbol. He affirmed and pledged his commitment to serving Sikkim and vowed to work tirelessly to safeguard the state's interests.