In Gangtok, residents are facing a pressing issue that threatens their daily lives - a severe water crisis. Pema Wangyal Rinzing, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Gangtok Constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections has taken a firm stance on tackling this longstanding problem.

During a recent visit to the area, Rinzing expressed deep concern over the dire situation faced by the residents. "Is the water of the Himalayas finished?" he questioned, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

He noted that the water scarcity issue has persisted for years due to inadequate management with many households deprived of this basic necessity while malls and hotels seem to have an uninterrupted supply.

"I am deeply sorry to witness such suffering," Rinzing said stating the urgency of addressing the water management system not only in Gangtok but throughout Sikkim.

Promising action, Rinzing pledged to enlist the expertise of top technicians from both India and abroad to implement effective solutions. He stressed the need for a secondary water supply system to ensure no citizen is left without access to clean water.

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Expressing gratitude to the national and state BJP leaders for selecting him as the candidate for the 27th Gangtok Constituency, Rinzing acknowledged the diverse community of Gangtok, characterized by its educated and literate population.

Drawing upon his extensive experience in the Sikkim government, where he served for over three decades before retiring as a government secretary in 2016, Rinzing affirmed his commitment to addressing various challenges faced by the people.

"With tourism being a cornerstone of Sikkim's economy, it is imperative that we find solutions to our problems," Rinzing said expressing confidence in his ability to contribute positively to the welfare of the citizens if elected.

From revitalizing business and trade to tackling unemployment, Rinzing vowed to utilize his administrative experience to serve the people of Gangtok diligently if eleced to power.