As part of his election campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate for Sikkim, Dinesh Chandra Nepal, has been touring various areas of the Rangang Yangang Constituency.

On Wednesday, he addressed a public gathering in Lingmoo Village, promising to strongly represent Sikkim in the Lok Sabha and work towards resolving the long-standing demands of the people of Sikkim.

Nepal emphasized his commitment to the development and prosperity of Sikkim, aligning with the party's vision of a viksit and prosperous Sikkim.



Also Read: Sikkim Lok Sabha election 2024: SKM MP challenges SDF, questions oppositions track record

He highlighted key issues, including job creation, infrastructure development, and social welfare, as top priorities on his agenda.

The public gathering saw a significant turnout of locals, who expressed their support for Nepal and the BJP.

The event marks a significant step in the party's campaign efforts in Sikkim, as the Lok Sabha elections approach.

Nepal's tour of the Rangang Yangang Constituency will continue in the coming days, with scheduled visits to other areas to engage with the public and reinforce the party's message."