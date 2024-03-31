Farwanti Tamang, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Melli constituency in Sikkim, has officially resigned from the party. The resignation comes following Tamang's tenure as Vice President of BJP, Sikkim Pradesh.

In a formal letter addressed to the President of Bharatiya Janata Party HQ in Golitar Singtam, Pakyong District, dated 30th March 2024, Tamang expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the party and thanked senior leaders for the honor bestowed upon him.

The letter stated, "With reference to the above caption headline, I want to officially tender my resignation effective immediately from Bharatiya Janata Party, Sikkim Pradesh. It was a great pleasure to serve in the party as a Vice President and want to thank all my senior leader for given me such a great honor. I wish the party good luck in all their political endeavors."

The BJP has yet to issue an official statement regarding Tamang's resignation and any subsequent actions or appointments within the party's hierarch