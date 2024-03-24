Gearing up for the upcoming Sikkim State Legislative Assembly Elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of MLA candidates.

Under the aegis of the BJP Central Election Committee, a stellar array of candidates has been chosen to contest from various Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across Sikkim. From seasoned politicians to promising newcomers, the BJP's candidate roster boasts a diverse mix of experience and fresh perspective.

Among the notable names featured in the BJP's candidate list are Dilli Ram Thapa for Upper Burtuk AC, Narendra Kumar Subba for Maneybung-Dentam AC, and Shri Kinjong Sherap Bhutia for Yoksam-Tashiding AC. Each candidate brings a unique set of skills and vision to the table, resonating with the electorate's aspirations for progress and development.