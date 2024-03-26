Sikkim: BJP releases third list of 9 candidates for Assembly elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of nine candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of nine candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim.
This announcement marks the release of the party's third list for the state that will go to polls on April 19.
With this list, BJP has now nominated a total of 32 candidates in the state.
The nine candidates are:
|Name of Legislative Assembly Constituency
|Name of Candidate
|Gyalshing-Barnyak
|Bharat Kumar Sharma
|Namthang Rateypani
|Janak Kumar Gurung
|Temi-Namphing
|Bhupendra Giri
|Rangang-Yangang
|Gopi Das Pokhrel
|Khamdong-Singtam
|Chetan Sapkota
|Rhenock
|Prem Chettri Khatiwara
|Chujachen
|Duknath Nepal
|Namcheybong
|Pooja Sharma
|Dzongu
|Penzong Lepcha
The Sikkim Assembly comprises 32 seats. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17 seats in the 2019 elections, the exact number of seats required to form a majority in the state, while the BJP secured 11.
Voting is scheduled for April 19, with nomination filing ending on March 27 and scrutiny on March 28.
Voting for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat will also take place on April 19, with counting scheduled for June 2.
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