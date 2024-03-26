The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of nine candidates who will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim.

This announcement marks the release of the party's third list for the state that will go to polls on April 19.

With this list, BJP has now nominated a total of 32 candidates in the state.

The nine candidates are:



Name of Legislative Assembly Constituency Name of Candidate Gyalshing-Barnyak Bharat Kumar Sharma Namthang Rateypani Janak Kumar Gurung Temi-Namphing Bhupendra Giri Rangang-Yangang Gopi Das Pokhrel Khamdong-Singtam Chetan Sapkota Rhenock Prem Chettri Khatiwara Chujachen Duknath Nepal Namcheybong Pooja Sharma Dzongu Penzong Lepcha

The Sikkim Assembly comprises 32 seats. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17 seats in the 2019 elections, the exact number of seats required to form a majority in the state, while the BJP secured 11.

Voting is scheduled for April 19, with nomination filing ending on March 27 and scrutiny on March 28.

Voting for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat will also take place on April 19, with counting scheduled for June 2.