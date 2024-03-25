Ahead of the state assembly elections in Sikkim, Dr. Kamal Adhikari, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has tendered his resignation from the party. Dr. Adhikari, who also held a position in the BJP's State Executive, announced his departure in a letter addressed to the State President of the BJP citing personal reasons for his decision.

In his resignation letter dated March 25, 2024, Dr. Adhikari expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a spokesperson and highlighted his commitment to upholding the values and principles of the BJP.

Speaking to India Today NE, Dr. Kamal Adhikari said, "I didn't see a decisive leader in the BJP so I resigned. I am not joining any party and have not given any thought for now."