The Citizen Action Party (CAP) in Sikkim announced the final list of candidates for Assembly elections today. The final list of candidates include names of Pobin Hang Subba who will be fighting from Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency and Karma Dichen Bhutia from Kabi Lungshok Assembly constituency.

Previously, CAP announced the names of 30 candidates and one Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls.

CAP announced the names of first and second list of candidates including one Lok Sabha candidate on March 22 and 24 respectively.



Also read: Sikkim: Citizen Action Party announces second list of candidates for Assembly polls including one Lok Sabha candidate