Citizen Action Party (CAP) declared its first list of candidatures for the upcoming assembly election.

In the first phase, 14 number candidates were declared today.

There are 32 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha in Sikkim. CAP will contest elections solo without an alliance.

Hari Chandra Chettri from Namthang Rateypani, Jigme Bhutia from Yuksom Tashiding, Yangthang Phip from Dhoj Limboo, Darmadin Pem from Dorjee Sherpa, Zoom Salghari from Kaushal Lohagun, Namchi - Mahesh Rai, Namcheybong-Severen Rai, Khamdong-Sumati Chettri, Upper Tadong- Rabi Gurung, Arithan- Risckis Pradhan, Gangtok- Dawcho Lepcha, Bhim Kumar Tamang- Upper Burtuk, Dzongu- Jorbu Lepcha, Sangha- Tsampo Narchu Lepcha.

Meanwhile, the rest of the 18 assembly seats along with one Lok Sabha will be declared before March 24 2024.



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