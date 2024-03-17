The Citizen Action Party (CAP) on March 17 released its Election Manifesto for the year 2024 presenting a comprehensive vision aimed at steering Sikkim towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

CAP describes the manifesto not just as a document but a roadmap towards progress, development and inclusivity for the people of Sikkim.

The manifesto includes CAP's commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the state and fostering positive change across various sectors. From empowering grassroots governance to fostering economic growth, from promoting social justice to preserving the rich cultural heritage of Sikkim, every aspect of the manifesto is geared towards uplifting citizen of the state.

The manifesto spans a total of 27 chapters and runs through 135 pages, underscoring the depth and breadth of CAP's vision for Sikkim's future.

The launch event was attended by CAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Ganesh Rai, President Bharat Basnett and other high-level party executives. Describing the manifesto as pro-poor and reformative in every sector, CAP aims to resonate with the aspirations of the people of Sikkim and secure their support in the upcoming elections.