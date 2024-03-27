Just ahead of the Sikkim Assembly and Lok Sabha election, DB Chauhan, the working President of the Citizen Action Party in Sikkim, has stepped down.

His resignation has caused a stir in the political landscape. Chauhan's future plans are yet to be disclosed.

Earlier today, the Citizen Action Party (CAP) in Sikkim announced the final list of candidates for Assembly elections today.



Also Read: Sikkim: Citizen Action Party announces final list of candidates for Assembly elections

The final list of candidates includes the names of Pobin Hang Subba who will be fighting from the Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency and Karma Dichen Bhutia from the Kabi Lungshok Assembly constituency.

Previously, CAP announced the names of 30 candidates and one Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming polls.

CAP announced the names of the first and second list of candidates including one Lok Sabha candidate on March 22 and 24 respectively.



