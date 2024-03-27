Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang exuded confidence in the forthcoming elections during a media interaction following the filing of his nomination papers at Pakyong District Administrative Centre (DAC).

Asserting the triumph of his party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Tamang expressed optimism about securing a total victory in the polls.

"I have filed my nomination as per the party's direction and order, symbolizing our commitment to the people's aspirations and the party's mission," stated Tamang.

He stated the significance of contesting from a new district and constituency stating the party's dedication to boost development in previously underserved regions.

Reflecting on the achievements of the SKM government over the past five years, Tamang highlighted the establishment of the new district as a pivotal milestone. He stated the responsiveness of his administration to the long-standing demand of the people for administrative decentralization.

"While addressing the developmental needs of Sikkim, our party prioritized the creation of this new district to facilitate accessibility and governance," Tamang said.



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Addressing concerns regarding ticket distribution, Tamang acknowledged the disappointment of some aspiring candidates but stressed the party's commitment to inclusive representation. He stated the importance of accommodating new faces, women, and experienced individuals within the party's electoral framework.

"As a party, we strive to balance various considerations while selecting candidates. While we respect the aspirations of all party members, decisions are made in accordance with the party's guidelines and prevailing circumstances," Tamang explained.

Responding to queries regarding candidate selection from his family, Tamang reiterated that such decisions were based on the party's endorsement and public support rather than personal motives.

Looking ahead to the elections, Tamang reiterated his administration's track record in addressing challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). He expressed confidence in the electorate's support stating the broad-based developmental agenda of the SKM government.

"We have worked tirelessly for the welfare of all sections of society, and I am confident that the people of Sikkim will endorse our vision for progress and prosperity," Tamang said.

Tamang forecasted a resounding victory for the SKM, anticipating a clean sweep of all 32 seats in the upcoming elections. He urged party members to rally behind the party's mission and uphold the democratic process with integrity and dedication.