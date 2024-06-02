Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the PM's congratulatory message celebrating the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s victory in the 2024 Sikkim Assembly Elections.

In his response, Chief Minister Tamang stated, "Thank you for your kind words and support, Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. We are committed to continuing our efforts towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim. We look forward to collaborating with you to achieve our shared goals for the betterment of our state. Your unwavering support has been a driving force for us, and we look forward to your continued guidance and blessings."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the SKM and Chief Minister Tamang on their electoral success. In his tweet, he wrote, "Congratulations to SKM and CM @PSTamangGolay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times."