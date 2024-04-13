Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) President and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang aimed a scathing salvo at Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) President and former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

Tamang defended Sikkim's sovereignty under Article 371F of the Indian Constitution asserting that no individual or party holds sway over the Himalayan state.

"Nobody has the rights over Sikkim since we have Article 371F protecting us. Others are not required here," said Tamang as he launched into a tirade against Chamling's tenure. He accused the former Chief Minister of running Sikkim as his personal "ATM" for 25 years, benefiting his family while neglecting the welfare of the people.



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Tamang also assessed Chamling's political legacy, stating, "Such individuals have no place in Sikkim." He dismissed Chamling's recent promises to safeguard Sikkim's interests stating that the upcoming elections would decide his fate.

Tamang also noted a significant change in voter sentiment. "In his 25 years of rule, anti-incumbency was a recurring theme. But now, there is pro-incumbency in Sikkim," said the SKM leader exuding confidence in his party's prospects.

With elections looming on April 19, Tamang appeared confident in his conviction that SKM had already secured victory. "April 19 is only the day of voting and nothing else," he said.