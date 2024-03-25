Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will contest from two Assembly constituencies in the upcoming polls even as his wife Krishna Kumari Rai will take on the Opposition SDF's president Pawan Kumar Chamling in the Namchi-Singhithang seat.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on Monday released its candidate list for all the 32 Assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the Himalayan State.

It re-nominated incumbent MP Indra Hang Subba for the Lok Sabha seat.

The decision to field Tamang from the constituencies of Soreng-Chakung and Rhenock, and his wife against Chamling, a five-term CM, has been taken by the SKM parliamentary board, Assembly Speaker Arun Kumar Upreti told reporters here.



Also Read: Sikkim: Dissatisfied over SKM candidate list, Gyanden Lachungpa mulls to file independent candidature

Meanwhile, SKM party candidate Gyanden Lachungpa has decided to file independent candidature after expressing dissatisfaction over the announcement of the latest SKM candidate list

Gyanden Lachungpa, from the Lachen Mangan constituency, has decided to file as an independent candidate from his constituency, urging the party to reconsider their decision. Lachungpa believes the declared candidate is losing support and that he himself has the backing of the party cadre.

He cites past blunders made by the declared candidate during his term as the reason for his potential victory. Lachungpa has stated that he will leave the party if the decision is not reconsidered. He compared the party's decision to favouring a spare player over a winning one.