Chewang Dadul Bhutia, the leader of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), along with his supporters from Sajong under Martam Rumtek Constituency, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

The event took place in the presence of State Incharge Dr Dilip Jaiswal, State President DR Thapa, MLA Ugen Gyatso Bhutia, Advisor Karma P Bhutia, General Secretary Arjun Rai, LSPY Convenor Dr Raju Giri, and several party executives.

Gearing up for the forthcoming State Assembly elections, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has announced its first list of candidates for all 32 seats in the state. The announcement, made by the party's Founder and President, Pawan Chamling, marks a significant step in the party's bid for electoral success.



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Amidst the lineup, prominent figures have been placed to secure key constituencies. Notably, former Indian football star Bhaichung Bhutia, who recently joined the SDF, has been nominated to contest from Barfung, while party stalwart Pawan Chamling will seek re-election from Poklok-Kamrang.

The candidate list, released by the SDF's Parliamentary Board chaired by Pawan Chamling, includes a mix of seasoned politicians and fresh faces, reflecting the party's commitment to representation and inclusivity.

Here's a glimpse of some key candidates and constituencies:

Yuksom-Tashiding: Meyong Gyatso Bhutia

Yangthang: Kesham Limboo

Rinchenpong: Sonam Palden Bhutia

Daramdin: PN Sherpa

Soreng Chakung: AD Subba

Zoom Salghari: JB Darnal

Poklok Kamrang: Pawan Chamling

Namchi Singithang: Bimal Rai

Barfung: Bhaichung Bhutia

Melli: Nirmal Kumar Pradhan

Furthermore, the SDF has nominated PD Rai as its Lok Sabha candidate, aiming to strengthen its representation in the national arena.