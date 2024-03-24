For the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its candidate for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat. Dinesh Chandra Nepal has emerged as the BJP's nominee.

Nepal, with a robust background in public service and a firm commitment to the welfare of his constituents, stands poised to represent the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Moreover, alongside the announcement of Nepal's candidacy, the BJP has announced its roster of candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. A total of fourteen candidates has been put forth selected to uphold the party's principles and cater to the diverse needs of Sikkim's electorate.

Here is a glimpse of the BJP's candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024:

Upper Burtuk – Shri Dilli Ram Thapa

Maneybung-Dentam – Shri Narendra Kumar Subba

Yoksam-Tashiding – Shri Kinjong Sherap Bhutia

Yangthang – Shri Sanchaman Limboo

Rinchenpong – Shri Sancho Lepcho

Daramdin – Shri Phurba Dorjee Sherpa

Soreng-Chakung – Shri Purna Singh Subba

Salghari-Zoom – Shri Pahalman Kami

Barfung – Shri Tashi Dadul Bhuria

Poklok-Kamrang – Shri Arjun Rai

Gnathang-Machong – Shri Sangey Gyatso Bhutia

Arithang – Shri Udai Gurung

Kabi-Lugchok – Shri Ugen Nedup Bhutia

Sangha – Shri Tseten Tashi Bhutia