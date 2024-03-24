Sikkim: Dinesh Chandra Nepal named BJP's Lok Sabha candidate
Moreover, alongside the announcement of Nepal's candidacy, the BJP has announced its roster of candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024.
For the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared its candidate for the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat. Dinesh Chandra Nepal has emerged as the BJP's nominee.
Nepal, with a robust background in public service and a firm commitment to the welfare of his constituents, stands poised to represent the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Moreover, alongside the announcement of Nepal's candidacy, the BJP has announced its roster of candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. A total of fourteen candidates has been put forth selected to uphold the party's principles and cater to the diverse needs of Sikkim's electorate.
Here is a glimpse of the BJP's candidates for the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024:
Upper Burtuk – Shri Dilli Ram Thapa
Maneybung-Dentam – Shri Narendra Kumar Subba
Yoksam-Tashiding – Shri Kinjong Sherap Bhutia
Yangthang – Shri Sanchaman Limboo
Rinchenpong – Shri Sancho Lepcho
Daramdin – Shri Phurba Dorjee Sherpa
Soreng-Chakung – Shri Purna Singh Subba
Salghari-Zoom – Shri Pahalman Kami
Barfung – Shri Tashi Dadul Bhuria
Poklok-Kamrang – Shri Arjun Rai
Gnathang-Machong – Shri Sangey Gyatso Bhutia
Arithang – Shri Udai Gurung
Kabi-Lugchok – Shri Ugen Nedup Bhutia
Sangha – Shri Tseten Tashi Bhutia
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