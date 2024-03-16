The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a comprehensive schedule for the upcoming General Elections 2024. Alongside the national polls, the schedule also encompasses the crucial State Legislative Assembly elections of Sikkim.

Here are the key details of the schedule:

General Election to State Legislative Assembly of Sikkim 2024:

Announcement & Issue of Press Note: March 16, 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 20, 2024 (Wednesday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: March 27, 2024 (Wednesday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28, 2024 (Thursday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: March 30, 2024 (Saturday)

Date of Poll: April 19, 2024 (Friday)

Date of Counting: June 4, 2024 (Tuesday)

Date before which Election Shall be Completed: June 6, 2024 (Thursday)

