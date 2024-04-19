Sikkim witnessed a surge in voter turnout as polling kicked off for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, showcasing a vibrant display of democratic fervor across the state.

In the initial hours of voting, areas like Dzongu, Namchi, and Melli stood out with a remarkable turnout, surpassing the 10 per cent mark within the first 2 hours of polling. This enthusiastic participation reflects the active engagement of citizens in shaping the electoral landscape.

The overall average polling rate in the first 2 hours across Sikkim stood at a commendable 7.66 per cent, indicating a strong turnout and a keen interest among voters to exercise their democratic right. Election authorities and officials noted the smooth conduct of the voting process, with stringent adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and secure environment for voters and poll personnel.

The buzz of activity at polling stations resonated with the diverse voices and perspectives of Sikkim's electorate, highlighting the significance of these elections in determining the state's future trajectory. As polling continues throughout the day, the focus remains on fostering a fair, transparent, and inclusive electoral process that upholds the principles of democracy and reflects the will of the people.