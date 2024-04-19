The Electoral Commission of India (ECI) has reported a notable surge in voter turnout as the Sikkim state assembly elections progress. According to the latest figures released by the ECI, Sikkim witnessed a robust turnout of 68.06% by 7 PM.

Earlier in the day, as of 3 PM, the state had recorded a turnout of 52.73%, indicating a significant increase in voter participation as the day advanced. The voting trend, closely monitored across various constituencies in the state, reveals a steady rise in voter engagement throughout the polling hours.

Among the constituencies, Yuksum-Tashiding reported a 47.9% voter turnout by 3 PM, while Namchi-Singhithang emerged with the highest participation rate at 63.95%. Conversely, Sangha constituency recorded the lowest turnout, with 54.12% of voters exercising their franchise by the same hour.